Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock Position Lifted by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 9.3% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 12.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Trading Down 1.9 %

BILL opened at $125.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Insider Transactions at Bill.com

In other Bill.com news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,071,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $1,116,261.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,652.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $19,071,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,220 shares of company stock worth $31,278,749 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

