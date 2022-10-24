BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BMRN. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $90.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $97.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.18 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,153,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $359,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,153,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,205 shares of company stock worth $1,910,205 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

