Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) is Greycroft LP’s 6th Largest Position

Greycroft LP lowered its stake in Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,193 shares during the period. Bird Global accounts for 0.3% of Greycroft LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Greycroft LP owned 0.48% of Bird Global worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRDS. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bird Global during the first quarter worth $4,822,000. Accel Leaders Fund Associates L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bird Global during the first quarter worth $2,743,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bird Global by 213.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 974,959 shares during the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bird Global during the first quarter worth $2,042,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bird Global during the first quarter worth $1,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bird Global

In related news, CFO Yibo Ling sold 200,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $86,156.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,568,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,605.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,310 shares of company stock worth $117,523. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bird Global Stock Down 3.5 %

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bird Global from $6.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

BRDS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.34. 16,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,546. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. Bird Global Inc has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $9.29.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bird Global Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Bird Global

(Get Rating)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

