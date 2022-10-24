Bitcoin Gold Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 24th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $314.74 million and approximately $39.97 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $17.97 or 0.00093388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00270114 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00066915 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

