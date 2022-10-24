Bitcoin SV (BSV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $52.92 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $46.74 or 0.00241747 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $897.61 million and approximately $52.92 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,333.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.59 or 0.00561668 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00053152 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000739 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,205,395 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
