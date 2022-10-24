Bitgert (BRISE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.08 Million

Bitgert (BRISE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 24th. Bitgert has a total market cap of $197.17 million and $2.08 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitgert token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitgert has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitgert Token Profile

Bitgert’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bitgert is bitgert.com. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitgert

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert's dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.TelegramWhitepaper”

