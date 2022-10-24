BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded up $13.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $610.99. The company had a trading volume of 27,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,016. The stock has a market cap of $92.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $631.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $640.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

Insider Activity

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.43.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

