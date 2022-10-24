BMO Capital Markets Increases PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $125.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPG. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $112.68 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.81.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after buying an additional 5,109,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,979,281,000 after buying an additional 1,963,056 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,560,000 after buying an additional 433,297 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $36,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

