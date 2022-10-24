Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Cut to C$51.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRLXF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boralex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Boralex to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Boralex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRLXF opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.20. Boralex has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $39.72.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

