Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Lowered to C$51.00 at Scotiabank

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boralex to a buy rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.17.

Boralex Price Performance

TSE BLX opened at C$37.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$30.04 and a 12-month high of C$51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.95.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$176.80 million. Analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dany St-Pierre acquired 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$46.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,695.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$70,695.96.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Further Reading

