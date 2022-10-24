Braintrust Trading 16% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Braintrust has a total market cap of $142.00 million and $901,164.00 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Braintrust has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One Braintrust token can now be purchased for about $1.77 or 0.00009157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

