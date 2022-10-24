BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

BRSD opened at GBX 7.60 ($0.09) on Thursday. BrandShield Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 19 ($0.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.95. The company has a market cap of £10.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.05.

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover websites, marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

