Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Gap Up to $1.05

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.05, but opened at $1.08. Bright Health Group shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 1 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.61.
Bright Health Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Bright Health Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 42,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.
About Bright Health Group
Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.
