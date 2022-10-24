Brokerages Set Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) PT at $13.50

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARBK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut shares of Argo Blockchain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of Argo Blockchain stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25.

Argo Blockchain ( NASDAQ:ARBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Argo Blockchain will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP raised its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 86,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Argo Blockchain by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 392,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 27,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

