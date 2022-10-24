Brokerages Set Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Target Price at $71.10

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.80.

EIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Up 0.9 %

EIX stock opened at $55.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day moving average is $65.84. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Edison International by 248.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 29,501 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.