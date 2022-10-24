Brokerages Set Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Price Target at $33.83

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Price Performance

NYSE ENR opened at $26.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average is $29.23. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.47 million. Energizer had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energizer news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at $773,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,449.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 558,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,845,000 after buying an additional 430,866 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,870,000 after acquiring an additional 374,567 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its position in Energizer by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 796,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 324,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after acquiring an additional 297,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.