Brokerages Set Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) PT at GBX 176.63

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 175.38 ($2.12).

MKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($1.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.21) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

LON:MKS opened at GBX 102.35 ($1.24) on Monday. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 91.56 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 263 ($3.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.64. The firm has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.67.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

