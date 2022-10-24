Brokerages Set Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) PT at $32.00

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of PPC opened at $21.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $34.66.

Insider Activity at Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 35.26%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,006,138.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,970.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pilgrim’s Pride

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 635.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.