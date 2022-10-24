Brokerages Set Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) PT at $32.00

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.
Several equities analysts recently commented on PPC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance
Shares of PPC opened at $21.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $34.66.
Insider Activity at Pilgrim’s Pride
In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,006,138.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,970.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Pilgrim’s Pride
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 635.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC)
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
- Leveraged ETFs, A Bad Investment But Great for Trading
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.