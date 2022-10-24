Brokerages Set Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) PT at $11.86

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.86.

ROIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Roivant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 17,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $53,393.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,065,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,920.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 416,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,002.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,831,986. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 17,392 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $53,393.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,065,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,920.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,377 shares of company stock worth $265,060. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 1.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,329 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 3,419,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,929 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,965,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 990,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 159,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $4.41 on Monday. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,110.83% and a negative return on equity of 68.61%. Analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Featured Articles

