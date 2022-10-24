Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Holdings Lifted by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,590 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,720,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,026,000 after acquiring an additional 518,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,224,549,000 after acquiring an additional 394,861 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,675,000 after purchasing an additional 368,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $57,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.77.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at $17,326,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,326,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,860,485.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 339,728 shares of company stock valued at $59,512,236 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.94. 23,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

