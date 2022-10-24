Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-4.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.532-3.552 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.89-0.93 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,819,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,523. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.77.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $93,196,414.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,196,414.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,326,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,728 shares of company stock worth $59,512,236 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

