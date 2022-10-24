Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives C$42.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCO. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cameco from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

TSE CCO opened at C$32.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 216.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 6.02. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$23.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.05.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$558.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.1200001 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

