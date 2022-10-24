Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target to C$2.00

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark cut their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.58. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

