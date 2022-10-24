Candriam S.C.A. Boosts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 672.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.06% of AutoZone worth $24,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $521,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 14.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,287.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,201.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,134.46. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,362.24. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $35.72 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,209 shares of company stock valued at $76,468,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens increased their target price on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,395.13.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

