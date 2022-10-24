Candriam S.C.A. Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,435 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $20,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $40,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $55.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.49.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

