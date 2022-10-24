Candriam S.C.A. Has $26.26 Million Stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 258,886 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XENE shares. Raymond James started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $3,488,647.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $3,488,647.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $2,212,134.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,820 shares of company stock worth $6,982,432. Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

XENE opened at $36.04 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $41.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.38.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

