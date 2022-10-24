Candriam S.C.A. Has $28.17 Million Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.38% of Tetra Tech worth $28,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 258,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after purchasing an additional 117,547 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTEK. StockNews.com began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $132.27 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $192.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $720.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

