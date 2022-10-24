Candriam S.C.A. Raises Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $19,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 188.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 754.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $129.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.91 and its 200 day moving average is $144.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $6,269,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $848,214,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 621,048 shares of company stock valued at $89,448,282 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus cut their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.57.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

