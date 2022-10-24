Candriam S.C.A. Sells 303 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $17,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $232.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.21 and a 12 month high of $475.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.21.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.