Cardano 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $432.60 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.38 billion and $432.60 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.67 or 0.06944012 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00031838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00081469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00060420 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00015227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00024854 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,063,885,650 coins and its circulating supply is 34,305,018,561 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.