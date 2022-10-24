Carson Advisory Inc. Has $228,000 Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Moody’s by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,233,000 after acquiring an additional 868,456 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after acquiring an additional 723,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,168,000 after acquiring an additional 555,419 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,538,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,034,000 after acquiring an additional 549,004 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $173,147,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moody’s Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $321.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $324.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.36.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.84. 20,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,029. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

