Carson Advisory Inc. Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $83,028,000. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Micron Technology by 24.0% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 107,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 20,825 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 30.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 194,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,226,000 after buying an additional 45,302 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 58.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 40,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 416,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.22. The stock had a trading volume of 460,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,910,467. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.49. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.