Carson Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,534,683 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,449,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,357,000 after buying an additional 892,974 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,098. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

