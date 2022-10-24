Carson Advisory Inc. Makes New $498,000 Investment in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUEM stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,317 shares. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $31.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92.

