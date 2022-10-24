Carson Advisory Inc. Purchases 637 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEE traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $73.03. The stock had a trading volume of 243,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,454,437. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $143.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day moving average of $79.85.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

