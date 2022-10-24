Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 157 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Carson Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up about 2.6% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,021,842,000 after buying an additional 1,094,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after buying an additional 3,546,948 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after buying an additional 1,563,929 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,906,000 after buying an additional 147,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,031,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $937,382,000 after buying an additional 624,644 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.90.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $65.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,121. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.70 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.86. The company has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

