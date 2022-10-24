Cartesi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.69 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Cartesi token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $81.32 million and $5.69 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,417,161 tokens. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi.

Cartesi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

