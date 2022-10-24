CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $113.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.83.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average is $78.45. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $111.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,637,000 after buying an additional 831,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,999,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,706,000 after buying an additional 540,866 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,885,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,681,000 after purchasing an additional 140,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,131,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,800,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,956,000 after purchasing an additional 254,346 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

