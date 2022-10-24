CDbio Tops One Day Trading Volume of $646,042.00 (MCD)

CDbio (MCD) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 24th. CDbio has a market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $646,042.00 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CDbio has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CDbio token can currently be purchased for about $3.00 or 0.00015513 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,502.69 or 0.28430621 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011104 BTC.

CDbio Token Profile

CDbio launched on January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official website is www.cdbio.global. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CDbio Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CDBIO is a medical foundation based in the Republic of Seychelles that provides molecularmedical/healthcare services based on advanced molecular physics.CDBIO's Molecular-Medical/Healthcare platform consists of a platform that enables safe collection/classification/analysis/sharing/transaction/management of patient sensitive medical/health data based on trust among participants. It also provides a variety of medical and healthcare services using data, as well as simple medical and health data. Based on this molecular-medical/healthcare platform, we want to help overcome diseases by early diagnosis of all diseases and providing optimized personalized medical services to individual patients, and further contribute to human health and prolongation through disease prevention and systematic health care.MCD is a basic transaction coin for CDBIO Molecular-Medical/Healthcare Platform Blockchain. It is based on Ethereum ERC-20, which can be purchased and sold on the exchange and can be remitted between users.TelegramWhitepaper”

