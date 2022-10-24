CEEK VR Trading Down 5.9% This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 24th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $102.79 million and $2.58 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,343.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007436 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003343 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023471 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00056756 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00043146 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022723 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005118 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.12871599 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $2,850,453.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

