Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,280 shares during the period. Celanese makes up approximately 1.7% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Celanese worth $23,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Celanese by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Celanese by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Celanese by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.27. 8,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,265. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.52. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.42. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.16%.

CE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Celanese from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.63.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

