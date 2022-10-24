Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 175,807 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,807 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.70% of Toll Brothers worth $36,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 121.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.9 %

TOL stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.15. The company had a trading volume of 53,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,297. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Articles

