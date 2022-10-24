Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys 420,878 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 196.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,878 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts comprises approximately 1.7% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $110,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $38,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

AAP stock traded up $3.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,669. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.32 and a 200-day moving average of $187.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $154.46 and a one year high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

