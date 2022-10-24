Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107,725 shares during the period. SBA Communications makes up approximately 1.1% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of SBA Communications worth $76,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 8.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1,081.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in SBA Communications by 25.3% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SBA Communications Price Performance

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at $110,931,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBAC stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $248.08. 18,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,782. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

