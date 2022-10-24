Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $19.90 Million Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,124 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $19,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $2,408,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $1,312,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 3.4 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASO shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.70.

NASDAQ:ASO traded up $1.47 on Monday, hitting $44.43. 42,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.65.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

