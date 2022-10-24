Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $25.24 Million Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 832,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,308 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $25,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDCO. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,708,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,232,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,642,000 after acquiring an additional 418,046 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 375,904 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,441,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,659,000 after acquiring an additional 310,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,432,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,250,000 after acquiring an additional 297,657 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.32. 7,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,879. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

