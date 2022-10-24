Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $31.54 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569,280 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Baker Hughes worth $31,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 43.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 134,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 40,628 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.25. 149,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,519,839. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -156.52%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

