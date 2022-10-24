Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $41.66 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 457,596 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $41,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $35.77. 67,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,064. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

