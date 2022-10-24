Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $61.73 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $61,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 416.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.85. 5,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,647. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.12. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $796.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

