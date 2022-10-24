Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 36,112 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,112 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares comprises 2.1% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 1.34% of First Citizens BancShares worth $140,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $7.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $853.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $598.01 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $832.32 and its 200-day moving average is $731.96.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.77 by $3.09. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 76.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

